NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. Captures Kentucky Derby 2022 in Epic Video: ‘Let’s Do It Again’

Dale Earnhardt Jr and his fellow NASCAR analyst Rutledge Wood certainly made the most of their work assignment Saturday at the Kentucky Derby.

And if you’re having that much fun on the job, maybe it’s not really work. Basically, the assignment for the two was to go complete a Kentucky Derby bucket list. And then show it to the fans watching the pre-race festivities from home.

Dale Earnhardt Jr posted a gallery of snaps from his Kentucky Derby experience. And he put them to music — John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.” Take a look to get a taste of what the two experienced at Churchill Downs on a day that an 80-1 horse won it all.

No Doubt, Dale Earnhardt Jr Will Want to Go Back to Kentucky Derby

Wood, Earnhardt’s partner during the Derby bucket list day, posted: “Man, how much fun was that ??? Let’s do it again!!”

The two climbed the Twin Spires. They did the secret knock to get into an old speakeasy at Churchill Downs. The pair found themselves in the jockey area and interviewed a couple as they were destressing by playing ping pong.

And Earnhardt and Wood also placed wagers. That’s where they encountered Jimmie Johnson. He also tweeted about the encounter, writing “got to see my pal Jimmie Johnson before he runs the Indy500 later this month.” FYI, Earnhardt’s next non-NASCAR assignment is covering the Indianapolis 500.

What a fun day working the @KentuckyDerby for my @NBCSports family. Got to see my pal @JimmieJohnson before he runs the #Indy500 later this month. Great working with @RutledgeWood as usual. Dudes a total pro. pic.twitter.com/axMW3nHsLR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 8, 2022

Two NASCAR Analysts Went Viral with Drake, Jack Harlow Interview

Dale Earnhardt Jr also brought his wife, Amy, to the Kentucky Derby. The two coordinated their outfits. Earnhardt wore a lavender jacket to compliment Amy’s lavender hat. His outfit wasn’t nearly as obnoxious as Wood’s. He wore a bright green suit decorated with tiny horses and jockeys. The Kentucky Derby is all about the race, but the fashion is a close second. Trot out your best Sunday spring outfits and always err on the side of dazzle.

The two NASCAR analysts then started trending as they interviewed Jack Harlow and Drake. Harlow is a Louisville native and Drake was there to help him with the new music video for “Churchill Downs.” Drake didn’t mind folks knowing he was consuming adult beverages.

“I had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said. “And we’re drunk … He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

We are where the real party is at. https://t.co/pezALCDxOa — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 8, 2022

That kind of goofy, impromptu interview was exactly what NBC wanted from its pre-race coverage. And it’s why they had Earnhardt there. He explained what NBC wanted during an interview with the Associated Press last week.

“To see you experience it,” Earnhardt said. “To be a fish out of water and keying in on those things that jump out at you and get you interested. People can relate to that.”

Earnhardt returns to what he knows best in about six weeks. Fox Sports has broadcast rights to NASCAR through mid-June. Then NBC picks up coverage June 26 with the Ally 400 from Nashville Speedway.