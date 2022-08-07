NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400 Under Weather Delay

The start of the NASCAR Cup Series event from Michigan International Speedway has been delayed due to weather. Thunder and lightning were present near the racetrack during driver introductions on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 was scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT start time. Rain, thunder and lightning all hit Michigan International Speedway on Sunday afternoon minutes before the green flag dropped.

Michigan International Speedway released a statement on Sunday saying it plans to complete the event. There are no lights at the track, meaning the race has to be completed in the sunlight.

A total of 100 laps must be completed of the 200-lap event in order for the race to be completed.

Will NASCAR Race on Sunday?

Mother Nature doesn’t appear to be cooperating in Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend. While Michigan International Speedway hopes to get the FireKeepers Casino 400 completed on Sunday, it might have to bleed into Monday.

FOX Sports’ NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass provided an update regarding the forecast surrounding the track. Because there are no lights at the track in Michigan, the event will have to be completed in the day.

Also now in a lightning hold pic.twitter.com/P79jQj1BPp — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 7, 2022

Rain stopped — at least temporarily — shortly after pummeling the track. Pockrass reported that NASCAR has already sent out crews to dry the track as it hopes to complete the race this weekend.

Fingers crossed that we see a checkered flag at the FireKeepers Casino 400, NASCAR fans.