NASCAR: How to Watch Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

After a week off, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to action Sunday evening for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. As the motorsport’s drivers had the chance to rest this past week, they’ll be fired up and ready to get back to work on Sunday in Music City. With a custom guitar serving as the trophy for the winner, NASCAR’s top racers will be battling from start to finish to try and take it home.

A 1.3-mile oval track located 30 minutes outside of Nashville in Lebanon, Tennessee, Nashville Superspeedway will host its second NASCAR Cup Series event this week. In last year’s debut race, Kyle Larson took home the win by leading 264 of the 300 laps. Can he put together that same type of performance this time around? We shall see.

Leading up to Sunday, check out the race information below to get prepared for all of the action at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s bound to be an exciting day of racing.

RACE INFORMATION:

Name: Ally 400

Ally 400 Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Time: 4 p.m. (CT)

4 p.m. (CT) Location: Nashville Superspeedway | Lebanon, Tennessee

Nashville Superspeedway | Lebanon, Tennessee Distance: 300 Laps

300 Laps TV: NBC

NBC Weather: High 94°, Low 72° | 60% Chance of Rain

High 94°, Low 72° | 60% Chance of Rain Tickets: Available on Ticketmaster

Through 16 Cup Series races in 2022, Chase Elliott is currently leading all others in the standings with 536 points. Although he has just three race wins, Elliott has recorded 10 finishes in the top-10 and led 471 total laps. Heading into the Ally 400, Ross Chastain is just 16 points behind Elliott at 520 with two wins this season – in addition to seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

Kyle Busch (513 points), Ryan Blaney (511) and Joey Logano (506) round out the Cup Series’ top-five in the current standings as they make their way to Nashville.

Start Your Race Weekend With Outsider In Nashville

Ahead of Sunday’s Ally 400, you can join Outsider in Nashville for some entertainment on Thursday night. To prepare for the big race, Outsider’s Marty Smith and Jay Cutler will be hosting their own podcasts live from Winners Bar & Grill. The two talents will be welcoming some well-known guests onto their shows and talking all things NASCAR. The rooftop tailgate will start at 4 p.m. CT, so be sure to get there early.

Following Outsider’s event at Winners Bar & Grill, there’s more action taking place. Just over at Losers Bar & Grill, Outsider and NASCAR have partnered with Whiskey Jam for a parking lot tailgate. With nine different artists – along with a DJ – scheduled to perform, the tailgate will feature live music, cold beer and good vibes. The parking lot party at Losers will get going around 6 p.m. You don’t want to miss it.

We can’t wait to see y’all in Nashville.