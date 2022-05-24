NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Says Team Is Working on a New Contract, Sponsorship Deal for Kyle Busch

Whether you love him or hate him, Kyle Busch is one of NASCAR‘s best. Everyone knows it. Over Busch’s 19 years as a Cup Series driver, he’s tallied 60 wins with a pair of championships. Those numbers alone show how successful he’s been, and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

As Busch has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008 after leaving Hendrick Motorsports, he’s brought plenty of success to the championship-winning team. Looking at his 2022 stats, Busch has recorded one Cup Series win – in addition to four top-five finishes. Additionally, he has finished in the top-10 of nine races and led a total of 270 laps.

While Busch has been driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 M&M’s Toyota for quite a while, the longtime sponsor is leaving NASCAR following the 2022 season. With that said, there has been plenty of speculation regarding who will be sponsoring Busch next season – and if he will even return to Joe Gibbs Racing.

If you’re a JGR fan, you can take a breath. Joe Gibbs himself has made it clear that he and his team are working on both a new contract and sponsorship deal for Busch. It appears the Cup Series star won’t be leaving the team anytime soon.

“We’re really confident that we’re going to have that [No. 18] car squared away, sponsorship-wise, and we’re trying to work on our deal right now with Kyle,” Gibbs said. “So, I think we feel good about it.”

M&M’s sponsorship deal with Joe Gibbs Racing and Busch was reportedly worth $20-25 million annually. Gibbs and his team will undoubtedly have to find another big-name sponsor to afford Busch – who is one of NASCAR’s highest-paid drivers.

Busch Had a Rough Outing in All-Star Race at Texas

Although Kyle Busch started on the pole in NASCAR’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, things turned for the worse. While he was ahead of the pack to start the race and even won Stage 1, Busch’s car spun out in Stage 2 and resulted in a messy pileup.

Just after Busch spun, Ross Chastain ran right into him – followed by Chase Elliott also making contact. The wreck resulted in too much damage for Busch’s No. 18 Toyota, and he wasn’t able to finish the race. Chastain and Elliott – along with Kyle Larson – also couldn’t record a finish.

Busch will try to get back on track Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.