NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Hits Victory Lane Again, Wins Federated Auto Parts 400

Watch out, NASCAR world, Kevin Harvick is getting hot at just the right time. The driver of the No. 4 car claimed the checkered flag at the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, winning his second-straight race.

Last week, Harvick sped into Victory Lane at Michigan International Speedway with a win in the FireKeepers Casino 400. That marked his first victory after suffering a 65-race drought without a win.

Harvick made a pivotal pass on Joey Logano on Lap 335, taking a lead with only one pit stop remaining in the race. Once again, the No. 4 car was able to pull away from the field in the final laps of the race.

Kevin Harvick. 60th career Cup win in his 778th start. First back-to-back Cup winner of 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tn6FsG9iqq — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 14, 2022

Chris Buescher gave Harvick a run for his money with 40 laps remaining in the race, but his attempts to take the top spot fell short.

On the final two laps, Christopher Bell was able to make up serious ground on Harvick, giving himself a shot near the end. Bell ran out of time, though, and Harvick was able to register his 60th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Joey Logano also fell short of victory despite having a strong car most of the afternoon. He led 221 laps on Sunday but didn’t lead the back across the finish line when it mattered most.

Behind Harvick, the top-five finishers were Bell, Buescher, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

Harvick’s back-to-back victories are the first of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022.

After the race, Harvick said the cars he’s driven have been good all season. Now, though, the team is starting to get things really figured out on the track.

“The cars have been running good week in and week out and you see, we have a lot better understanding of how we adjusted on the car on the first run,” Harvick said. “We’re able to get our car handling a lot better.”

In the final two laps, Bell made a serious push to steal the checkered flag from Harvick. The No. 4 driver said he made some mistakes that could’ve proved to be costly at Richmond.

“Well, I knew he was coming but I forgot to shift down the front straight-away the last time. I wasn’t paying attention and I got in trouble there … I made a couple mistakes and let him get too close.”

Harvick also believes he and his team can be a serious threat during NASCAR’s playoffs. But it won’t come easy.

“We’re just gonna keep doing the things that we’re doing, right? We just have to keep an open mind about things, keep progressing, understand what we could’ve done better today and in qualifying yesterday.”