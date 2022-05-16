NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s Kansas Win Earns Him Autographed Michael Jordan Card

Sunday was a big day for Kurt Busch – and that goes without saying. Coming into NASCAR‘s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway searching for his first Cup Series win of the 2022 season, Busch was able to do just that.

Putting together a flawless performance, Busch drove his No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota to Victory Lane to record his first victory of the year. The car was perfect throughout the weekend, and he capped it with a big-time win.

While Busch is now a part of 23XI Racing, an organization owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, the NASCAR driver was able to accomplish a major goal on Sunday. Back in February while at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500, Busch made a deal with Jordan – and shared what exactly it was on The Marty Smith Podcast on Outsider.

.@KurtBusch, driver of the No. 45 Toyota for @23XIRacing, made a deal with Michael Jordan back in February. With his win Sunday in the AdventHealth 400, Busch has held up his end of the deal. 👏🏼



From Busch's conversation with The @MartySmithESPN Podcast on @Outsider ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0HsxT2D7vl — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) May 15, 2022

“Geeking out with MJ – a fanboy moment. … I actually had one the other day when I saw him here in Daytona,” Busch said. “I bought one of his old rookie cards and I made a deal with him. I said, ‘Can you sign this? You keep it, but when we win together, I get it back.’ So, I’ve got his rookie card on the line.”

With the special Jordan card on the line, Busch was finally able to record the win he needed. Now, he’ll have to get in touch with MJ to get it back in his possession, which shouldn’t be too difficult.

Busch Avoided Plenty of Miscues to Win Sunday

Although Sunday’s race was filled with many cautions and restarts, Busch was able to stay away from the miscues and park his No. 45 Toyota in Victory Lane. His car was the best on the track all day long, and it proved to be the difference when the checkered flag dropped.

While Busch was leading with 40 laps to go, Kyle Larson soon jumped into the front and remained there for some solid time. However, with just 10 laps remaining, Larson got loose and Busch was able to retake the lead.

From there, Busch didn’t look back and came out on top.