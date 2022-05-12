NASCAR: Kurt Busch to Rock New Print on Jordan Brand Toyota at Kansas Speedway

If you’re planning on watching the NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway this weekend, you won’t miss Kurt Busch. As announced Thursday morning, Busch’s No. 45 Toyota will be sporting a new print job.

According to NASCAR on FOX, Busch’s No. 45 car will have an Air Jordan III “Black Cement” inspired elephant print for Sunday’s race. It’s a super sharp look, as you can see for yourself in the tweet below. While the primary color of the print is black, the gray elephant print wraps around the entire car. Of course, the Toyota’s look is highlighted by a large Jordan logo on the hood.

Kurt Busch's No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota will have an Air Jordan III “Black Cement” inspired elephant print at Kansas Speedway. pic.twitter.com/OAWtWUYI5z — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 12, 2022

After last weekend’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway featured Busch’s Toyota sporting the paint scheme of Bill Elliott’s 1996 McDonald’s car, the driver will now be rocking out in the new Jordan Brand print while he’s on the track in Kansas.

Will Busch’s Fresh Print Lead to Some Success at Kansas?

It hasn’t been the best season for Kurt Busch – up to this point, at least. Through 13 main races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s best result has been a No. 3 finish in the QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20.

Aside from Atlanta, Busch placed fifth on March 13 in the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway and sixth at Martinsville Speedway on April 9. While finishing in the top-three, top-five and top-six isn’t bad at all, Busch has significantly struggled over the past four races – finishing No. 32, No. 16, No. 31 and No. 28.

In last weekend’s race at Darlington, Busch started sixth in the field but had fallen to 28th by the end. Following that result, he is now ranked 22nd in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 233 points.