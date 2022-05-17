NASCAR: Kurt Busch, Wife Ashley Preparing to Get Divorced

What a whirlwind few days it’s been for Kurt Busch. After recording a win in NASCAR‘s AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at Kansas Speedway, he is now dealing with an unfortunate family matter.

According to TMZ Sports, Busch’s wife, Ashley, has filed for a divorce from the veteran NASCAR driver. Per court documents, which were filed back on May 9, Ashley Busch says that her and Kurt’s marriage is “irretrievably broken.” She also alleged that Kurt “committed a tortious act” by cutting off her access to their joint bank account and credit cards in April.

Additionally, the court documents also share that Kurt “demanded” Ashley to leave their family home by the first week of June. Luckily, the couple doesn’t have any children together, so that makes the circumstances a bit better.

Kurt Busch, 43, married Ashley Van Metre back in December 2016. It’s the NASCAR driver’s second marriage, as he was previously married to Eva Bryan from 2006-2011.

Kurt Busch Releases Statement After News of Divorce Is Made Public

It’s never a good time when a divorce is happening – and that goes for anyone. However, when a celebrity such as Kurt Busch is going through one, it can play a big factor in how he performs on the racetrack.

Yes, Busch was able to put his personal life in the rearview last weekend and record a much-needed NASCAR win. But can he continue to do that as he goes through a divorce? Only time will tell, of course.

Per TMZ Sports‘ report, Busch has released a statement regarding his divorce – saying that he’s “heartbroken” over it.

“I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage,” Busch said. “Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

Busch is scheduled to participate in NASCAR’s All-Star weekend this Saturday and Sunday in Texas.