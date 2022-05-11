NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, Wife Samantha Welcome New Daughter to World

Welcome to the world, Lennix Key Busch. Born on Tuesday morning at 5:12 a.m., NASCAR standout Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, have added their second child to the racing-loving family. Busch took to his official Twitter account on Tuesday night to share the good news, alongside four photos of his new daughter.

Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/HBVAxglQSM — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 11, 2022

Lennix is Kyle and Samantha’s second child, joining son Brexton who was born in 2015. The couple took the surrogate route with their new daughter, and Kyle was on standby last weekend while at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 as Lennix could’ve been born at anytime.

The timing worked out great for Busch, actually. Although his baby could’ve been born at any moment and Joe Gibbs Racing had Trevor Bayne ready to serve as Busch’s fill-in if he had to leave, he was able to race. Unfortunately, Busch wrecked during Stage 2 at Darlington and wasn’t able to record a finish.

Although Busch didn’t perform the way he had hoped on Sunday, the birth of his daughter just two days later definitely made up for it.

The Birth of Child No. 2 Was A Long Time Coming for Kyle and Samantha Busch

In terms of having children, it hasn’t been an easy journey for Kyle and Samantha Busch. Although Kyle has always been dominant as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, he and his wife have struggled with pregnancy over the years.

While the Busch’s had to go through IVF – in vitro fertilization – in order to have their son, they learned all about what goes into the process. Because of that, they decided to launch their own foundation, The Bundle of Joy Fund, to raise money and awareness about IVF. As one round of IVF costs $25,000, the Busch’s foundation has helped many couples have children.

As for trying to get pregnant with a daughter, Kyle and Samantha were on their seventh round when he spoke on The Marty Smith Podcast live from Daytona International Speedway back in February. The couple ultimately used a gestational carrier and welcomed Lennix Key Busch into the world this week.