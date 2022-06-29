NASCAR: Multiple Drivers Will Sport Patriotic Paint Schemes For July 4 Weekend at Road America

If you tune into NASCAR‘s Road America Weekend (Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin), you’re going to see a lot more red, white and blue on the racetrack. Multiple drivers will have a patriotic paint scheme for this week’s event.

NASCAR released the paint scheme preview for the weekend races: Kwik Trip 250 (Cup Series) and Henry 180 (Xfinity Series). A total of eight drivers will sport a patriotic scheme for the Cup Series event and two more will show off the stars and stripes for the Xfinity Series.

The drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series showcasing the red, white and blue this July 4 weekend are Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Corey LaJoie, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Josh Bilicki and Daniel Suarez.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry will go the patriotic route with the paint schemes.

You'll see some beautiful patriotic paint schemes this weekend in Wisconsin!



Presented by @NurtecODT. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 29, 2022

The Road America Weekend runs from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3. This will be a fun way for NASCAR drivers to honor America and show their patriotism during the holiday weekend.

Third NASCAR Cup Series Race Held at Road America

The Road America course is no stranger to racing but it’s a fairly new event on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. This year’s Kwik Trip 250 is only the third time the four-mile road course has hosted the Cup Series.

Last year, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to the track for the first time since 1956. Chase Elliott took the checkered flag in 2021, winning the race on July 4. The 1956 race winner? Tim Flock.

This year will mark the 13th consecutive year the NASCAR Xfinity Series has run the course.

Fans of road course challenges are in for a fun one. Last year, Elliott won the race while averaging just over 86 miles per hour on the 14-turn track.

Elliott claimed the checkered flag at last weekend’s Ally 400 in Nashville. Outsider received a unique look at NASCAR’s trip to the Music City, as Jay Cutler went behind-the-scenes at the Nashville Superspeedway.