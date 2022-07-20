NASCAR: NAPA Auto Parts Extends Partnership with Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Good news for NASCAR fans that want the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy to stay the same – NAPA is extending its partnership with Chase Elliott. This is a move that will extend the sponsorship for more years to come. This will mean that NAPA is still the overall majority sponsor with 26 races featuring that classic NAPA paint scheme.

The extension of this relationship is great news for all parties involved. And, with Chase Elliott being the hottest name in the Cup Series at the moment, it just makes sense. NAPA would be silly to not make this move. He’s the most liked driver in the series and continues his winning ways.

Check out the video below showing off all that Elliott has done in that No. 9 NAPA Chevy.

Marti Walsh, NAPA VP of marketing talked about the announcement.

“We could not be more excited to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, especially in a year when we are reigniting our brand to meet the demands of the future,” Walsh explained. “Hendrick Motorsports and Chase have long been part of the NAPA family and their passion and energy will be an important part of our journey in the years ahead.”

This is something that fans love to see. When you have a great driver, consistency with partnerships and sponsors helps define a legacy. While it might not last forever, these NAPA Auto Parts years are going to be fondly remembered when Elliott’s career is all said and done.

Elliott has the bag secured heading into the future.

Chase Elliott Talks Extension

Hendrick Motorsports is a legendary brand. Chase Elliott is on his way to becoming a legendary driver. This season he’s proven that he can drive on any track anywhere and perform well. So, how excited is Elliott about the news? Well, here’s what he had to say about it.

“None of this is possible without NAPA,” the former Cup Series champion said. “I’m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend. I’ve been lucky to meet a lot of great folks from across the country who work for NAPA. All of us are really proud to represent a company that takes care of its employees and its customers and is driven to be successful in every aspect. I’m looking forward to what’s to come and celebrating more wins together.”

The future seems bright for Chase Elliott. He’s the favorite heading into the Pocono weekend. His last four races have all been successful. Two wins and two runner-up finishes and he wants more. While we wait for Sunday, Elliott will prepare to grab his fourth checkered flag this season.