NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez Win All-Star Open Stages, Earn Spots in Main Event

Outsiders, welcome to NASCAR All-Star Race day. While we’re all excited to take in tonight’s action and see who will take home the grand prize of $1 million, we now know which drivers make up the 24-car field. Ahead of the 7 p.m. CT All-Star Race, NASCAR held its All-Star Open this afternoon – with three drivers winning the respective stages to earn the final spots in the main event.

While Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher and Daniel Suarez won the three stages in the 50-lap All-Star Open, they will now have the chance to race tonight in the All-Star Race. After starting the day not even in the field, the trio of racers are now in contention to win $1 million – so that’s pretty awesome. Now, Stenhouse Jr., Buescher and Suarez are gearing up to get back out on the track, which is much better than parking their cars in the garage for the night.

Stenhouse Jr. quickly took the lead on the first lap of Stage 1, while drivers like Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick were climbing up the leaderboard halfway through the set. As Stenhouse Jr. continued to build on his advantage, he never looked back – ultimately rolling to an easy stage victory to advance to the All-Star Race.

Stage 2 was much more competitive, with Corey LaJoie, Suarez, Buescher and Reddick battling it out. As LaJoie started in the front, Suarez was right behind him at No. 2 – with Buescher and Reddick trading spots in third and fourth. With nine laps to go following a caution, Buescher took the lead over Suarez, and he recorded the win to punch his ticket to the main event.

With just 10 laps left in a short Stage 3, Reddick spun out just two laps in – and Suarez was in front with five to go. Quickly building a significant advantage, Suarez was able to remain in front and captured the final spot in the All-Star Race field.

Erik Jones Wins NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote to Finalize 24-Car Field

While Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher and Daniel Suarez recorded the three stage wins in the All-Star Open, NASCAR announced just after the series that Erik Jones won the All-Star Race’s online fan vote.

Stenhouse Jr., Buescher, Suarez and Jones will make up positions Nos. 21-24 in the All-Star Race. The main event is scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. CT on FS1.