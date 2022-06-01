NASCAR: Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway Is Already Sold Out

After many fans packed Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend, NASCAR will be enjoying another large crowd this Sunday. As the motorsport’s Cup Series takes to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, the Enjoy Illinois 300 will feature a ton of people in the stands.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, World Wide Technology Raceway is already sold out for Sunday’s Cup Series race. With still plenty of time left before Sunday, there are no tickets left – and that’s quite something. As Pockrass shared, all 57,000 grandstand seats and 1,200 camping spots have been sold.

As tickets are sold out, World Wide Technology Raceway will not have any walk-up ticket options or general admission seats available on Sunday. If any of you Outsiders were planning on attending the race and don’t have a ticket, it’s going to be difficult for you all to find one. Maybe you could offer someone a nice amount of money outside of the racetrack and snag one of theirs, but that’s no guarantee.

Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 will mark the 20th Cup Series race of the 2022 season – counting the All-Star Open and All-Star Race. Following the weekend in Madison, Illinois, NASCAR will travel to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12.

A Quick Preview of Sunday’s Race in Illinois

While last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 was the longest race in NASCAR Cup Series history, this Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 will be much, much shorter. A 240-lap event, Sunday’s race will feature just three stages – separated into 45, 95 and 100 laps, respectively. In terms of distance, the race will feature 300 miles of action.

In what will mark NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, the green flag is set to drop at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1. You can check out the complete weekend schedule HERE.