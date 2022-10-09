2022 NASCAR Playoffs at Charlotte Motor Speedway: How to Watch

The Bank of America Roval 400, part of the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, begins today, Sunday, October 9, 2022. The action will start at 2:00 pm ET and can be viewed on NBC, which will broadcast the race on television.

PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

This weekend is the second elimination race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. After this weekend, the playoff field will be cut from 12 drivers down to 8. Drivers will duke it out to keep their Championship hopes alive and move on to the next round!

Today’s race marks the 5th race on the ROVAL configuration. The Bank of America ROVAL was first run in 2018, with Ryan Blaney winning the inaugural race.

Chase Elliott currently owns the most wins, with 2 victories. Kyle Larson won the event last race.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL track runs 2.32 miles long and as a 248.52 mile race. It requires 109 laps to complete.

The Charlotte ROVAL is a combination of the oval track and the road course. The full track is 2.28 miles long with 17 turns.

Originally, the race had taken place on Sunday afternoon until the year 2002. That year rain delayed the start by over 3 hours, meaning much of the race was run under the lights.

History of NASCAR Playoffs at Bank of America Roval 400

After this rain delay caused a massive rating boost for NBC during the primetime hours, NASCAR decided to move the race date from Sunday afternoon to Saturday night from 2003 to 2016.

NBC retained its rights to broadcast the race. With the move, the then-Lowe’s Motor Speedway became one of only two tracks in NASCAR to have two-night dates on the schedule.

In 2020, the Bank of America Roval 400 was moved from late September to the middle of October. It became the final race of the Round of 12. Then, the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway took Charlotte’s former spot.

The 2020 races ran without any delays despite inclement weather. Cars drove in the wet with limited lighting, just like in the Xfinity race.

Since changing to a “ROVAL” track, there have been four winners of the event. In 2018, Ryan Blaney captured the victory. Then, in 2019 and 2020, Chase Elliott scored back-to-back victories at the Bank of America Roval 400. Then, last year, Kyle Larson won driving for Hendrick Motorsports.

However, before it was converted to an oval track and road course combination, plenty of legendary drivers made their mark at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s premiere event. Jimmie Johnson won the event four times: 2004, 2005, 2009, 2016. He has the most wins at the event.

Drivers Bobby Allison, Cale Yarbrough, and Mark Martin all own three victories at the event.