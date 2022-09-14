2023-nascar-cup-series-schedule-released

While we await the action on the track this weekend at Bristol, NASCAR has released the 2023 Cup Series schedule giving us a look into next season. This year, we found out that the Cup Series won’t return to Road America in favor of the Chicago Street Race. So, let’s look at the rest of the schedule.

To kick things off, we’re going to go back to the L.A. Coliseum for the Clash. This was a huge hit last season and it’s a no-brainer to bring it back. That starts us off two weeks before Daytona which will be Sunday, February 19.

Here’s a full list of the schedule from NASCAR.

38 weekends of non-stop action.



The 2023 #NASCAR Cup Series schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/kPckLXDVVV — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 14, 2022

So, here’s what I’m looking at, Outsiders. This is the 75th anniversary of NASCAR. 2023 is a major year and that means the sport is going to take things to new heights. The success of the Next Gen car has been undeniable, although safety adjustments and competitive adjustments need to be made.

But here is what we’re getting, and not getting.

2023 NASCAR Schedule Features Road Courses Galore

The 2023 NASCAR schedule is going to be taking to the roads. There will be a race at COTA, Sonoma, Chicago Street Race, Watkins Glen, the Charlotte Roval remains for the playoffs – and the biggest one – Indy will remain a road course for 2023. Tough break for those purists out there, drivers and fans alike.

NASCAR is happy with the diversity of tracks on the schedule. There is a great mix and each driver will be able to test their skills or put them on full display throughout the season. That left turn stuff is a thing of the past (not really) as the sport branches out.

Other Notables

All I see on the schedule is that June 25th date in Nashville. NASCAR decided to have a race on my birthday and that’s so nice of them. However, there are more than just my personal attachments to talk about. NASCAR fans, the 2023 schedule is going to have the same playoff races. No change to the races or the order.

It feels like the executives at NASCAR feel that the playoffs are in a good place right now. Another big one is having the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. For NASCAR fans and drivers, this is the Field of Dreams moment. The Homecoming. It should be a really fun weekend when we get there on May 21.

Only two Saturday races and there will yet again be a Bristol Dirt race done at nighttime. That’s going to leave some folks feeling salty. Additionally, Atlanta Motor Speedway is getting another night race in ’23. This is an exciting time to be into NASCAR and next season is going to, hopefully, be an improvement on this year. First, we have to get through 2022.

Check out the Xfinity and Truck Series schedules at NASCAR.com.