2023 NASCAR Fines through GEICO 500 at Talladega

This NASCAR season has been defined by penalties and fines through the first ten races of 2023. Who has suffered the most, though? This season we have already seen drivers penalized and fined as well as crew chiefs and teams for various violations.

One thing that NASCAR made apparent starting in 2022 with the Next Gen car, there would be no unapproved modifications. At all. Single-source suppliers make it so teams can save money on equipment. So, NASCAR hands out stiff penalties and fines to teams that decide to skirt those rules. They also don’t tolerate certain behavior on or off the track.

When an illegal modification is made to a car, the crew chief gets fined. However, teams will pay those fines for the most part. This year, Hendrick Motorsports was hit with historic penalties and fines. That has them off to a big lead in terms of total fines in 2023.

Through the GEICO 500 at Talladega, Hendrick is leading and not looking back.

NASCAR Fines 2023

Team Fines

Hendrick Motorsports – $550,000

Kaulig Racing – $105,000

Richard Childress Racing – $75,000

Driver Fines

Denny Hamlin – $50,000

Daniel Suárez – $50,000

Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing were hit with similar penalties after Phoenix. The great louver drama of 2023. That amounted to $100,000 fines for each of the four crew chiefs of Hendrick. Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing also had a modified louver and were given a $100,000 fine. Bruce Schlicker of Kaulig also faced a $5,000 fine in March for a missing lug nut.

Hendrick Motorsports cars No. 24 and 48 were also fined $75,000 each after modifications to the greenhouse on both cars.

RCR was recently hit with that $75,000 fine after Austin Dillon had violated the “overall assembled vehicle rules” related to the underwing assembly. That is essentially the diffusers and plates under the car. Loosened bolts allow the pieces to flex while racing on the track to create (theoretically) an aerodynamic advantage.

As for drivers themselves, fines aren’t put against them for issues with the car. They get behavioral fines, basically. Earlier this year, Denny Hamlin said he drove his car into Ross Chastain on the final restart at Phoenix on purpose. He says he exaggerated for his podcast audience, NASCAR didn’t like it, so he was handed a $50,000 fine for actions detrimental to stock car racing.

Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez drove his car into the back of Chastain at COTA on his way to driving into the back of Alex Bowman. Officials were on pit road as it was after the race had finished. NASCAR issued a fine of $50,000 to the driver.

As the season goes on, who will pay up the most in fines? Hendrick is off to a hot start.