23XI drivers Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick make Kentucky Derby picks

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick know a thing or two about racing. So the two 23XI drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series have no trouble making their picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Saturday, hours before the 149th running of the “Fastest two minutes in sports,” the XI Racing team released the picks made by Wallace and Reddick.

Wallace is putting his money on Rocket Can (27-1 odds). Reddick’s pick is … well … already out of contention. The driver went with Practical Move, but that horse was scratched prior to Saturday’s running.

So maybe steer clear of Reddick’s horse-betting advice.

A total of five horses, including the favorite, Forte, have been scratched from the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Skinner, Lord Miles, and Continuar have also been scratched from this year’s event.

With the scratches, the horses with the best odds to win the race at Churchill Downs are Tapit Trace (5-1) and No Angel of Empire (8-1). There are now 18 horses running in this year’s event.

Wallace and Reddick made their picks from Kansas, as the NASCAR Cup Series prepares for Sunday’s race. The drivers are participating in this weekend’s Advent 400.

Reddick currently sits sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings with one win under his belt this year. Wallace is in the 21st spot and continues to search for his first victory of 2023.

How, when to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is always one of the premier events during the spring sports schedule. Many people tune in across the country to see the “Fastest two minutes in sports.”

You’ll want to be sure to tune in early, especially if you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan. Two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes will be responsible for the “Riders up!” call for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Here’s all the info you need to tune into Saturday’s event from Churchill Downs:

Channel: NBC

Time: 12 pm ET (Post Time: 6:57 pm ET)

Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

Betting odds: