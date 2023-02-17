Another day and another big announcement from 23XI Racing as they partner with one of the sport’s largest sponsors – Xfinity. This is great news for the NASCAR team and even better news for Tyler Reddick who picks up a primary sponsorship for Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Xfinity, the sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is going to partner with the Michael Jordan-owned racing team. There are lots of reasons for NASCAR to be excited as well as the telecommunications company.

What better stage to announce the news than at Daytona on Michael Jordan’s birthday? While there is only one race as a primary sponsor in 2023, this could expand in the future.

“NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season and the Daytona 500 provide a great platform to introduce the next generation Xfinity 10G Network to fans and to our customers,” Matt Lederer, VP of Brand Partnerships, Comcast said. “We are also looking forward to partnering with 23XI Racing and their excellent roster of drivers to continue connecting our customers to the sport they love in new and imaginative ways.”

Bubba Wallace is excited.

“The chance to work with Xfinity is great for the 23XI family,” Bubba said, via NASCAR.com. “We look forward to opportunities where we can collaborate on initiatives that drive progress and innovation in the sport.”

This is a team-wide deal, 23XI Racing and Xfinity are coming together to work as a unit. However, there will just be one car repping Xfinity on its scheme this season. When NASCAR heads to Atlanta later this year, Tyler Reddick will have a new look.

“I’m excited to work with Xfinity in this capacity as they partner with the No. 45 team and 23XI Racing,” Reddick said. “The Xfinity Series has been such an integral and memorable part of my career, and I look forward to continuing to make memories throughout the Cup Series and having Xfinity support my journey in NASCAR.”

The 23XI Racing team is looking for some good luck this weekend. The Daytona 500 is a tough race to win, even if everyone has a shot at it.

Bubba Wallace was close in 2022. Could he improve on that P2 finish and take the checkered flag? I’d like to see a big race from Reddick, proving he has what it takes in his new role at 23XI.

The Great American Race is just two days away.