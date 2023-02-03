23XI Racing Celebrates Jordan Day With Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick

Jordan Day isn’t just about basketball. Of course, NASCAR gets in on it with some help from 23XI Racing stars Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. His Airness, Michael Jordan, has already made a huge impact on the sport. His team is poised for a big year.

The 2022 season ended with a Cup Series championship going to No. 22 Joey Logano. Is 2023 the year of 23XI Racing? Or more specifically No. 23 Bubba Wallace? His new teammate isn’t a slouch in the driver’s seat, either.

As the season gets closer, both drivers took time to reflect on the team motto, “Forward Together,” in honor of 2/3/23 AKA Jordan Day. The new guy, Reddick, was a bit more talkative than the three-year team member Wallace. Both drivers are ready to get this season underway and to compete for wins out on the track.

𝟚.𝟛.𝟚𝟛 Happy #JordanDay! @Jumpman23



Our commitment to winning on and off the track begins this weekend for the 2023 season 💪🏽 @lacoliseum



Let's continue to move #ForwardTogether ⏩🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xkt9xRF2Jo — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) February 3, 2023

Both of these drivers have strong suits in NASCAR. Together, they should be a tough team on a number of venues this season. There is a lot of upside to adding Reddick to the team, even though he replaces a future Hall of Famer in Kurt Busch.

Wallace is a big superspeedway guy. He just knows how to race them, and has improved on the short tracks and road courses. Meanwhile, Reddick seems to have a knack for those road courses and has shown that he can win at tough tracks like Texas.

Jordan Day on the Eve of NASCAR Season

What is so great about Jordan Day, from a NASCAR standpoint, is that we are just one day away from cars hitting the track this season. We will get the first qualifying rounds and laps on the quarter-mile L.A. Coliseum track. The Clash at the Coliseum should be a lot of fun just like it was last season.

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick are going to look awesome down there in the Coliseum. They will be in their DoorDash and Money Lion schemes, respectively. These look familiar, but the minor changes made to both designs make them pop.

The season gets underway with this fun exhibition on the tiny oval track. Only 27 of 36 drivers will make it to the final on Sunday. Then after that, we look forward to Daytona. NASCAR season is upon us after two months of waiting it out. The longest two months of the year.

Let’s start those engines.