23XI Racing looking to repeat at Kansas Speedway after sweeping both races in 2022

This week there is only one thing on the minds of Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing, get the win at Kansas. Last season, the No. 45 Toyota swept the regular season and playoff race at Kansas Speedway with Kurt Busch and then Wallace.

After a rough start to the season, Bubba Wallace has seemingly turned things around, or at least steadied the ship. Meanwhile, teammate Tyler Reddick has a race win and is looking to add another to his season total.

Kansas is a track that 23XI Racing dominated last season. Kurt Busch was out front last year and didn’t look back. He took that No. 45 Jordan Brand scheme to victory lane for one of the best-looking celebrations in NASCAR history.

Oh, and he’ll be in the booth for Kansas this weekend. Reddick won at COTA with Kurt in the booth, is it Bubba’s turn?

Can they repeat that same success in 2023? Things are slightly different this year. However, the 1.5-mile package at 23XI Racing remains very competitive. These drivers are expecting to run in the top five at the very least and are hoping that they can find their way to the front again.

This year, 23XI is bringing some great paint schemes along with them, again. A McDonald’s scheme for Reddick and a Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar scheme for Bubba.

Can 23XI Racing break through at Kansas again?

As long as 23XI Racing is around, Kansas is going to be special. It is the site of the first win for the team in a non-weather shortened race. It was Kut Busch’s last career victory. Then, Bubba Wallace went there in the fall and silenced all of his haters.

At least for a second. All of that noise comes back as soon as he makes another mistake. However, it was a cathartic moment for the NASCAR driver and one he is hoping to repeat this week.

Ever since Reddick and Wallace struggled at Richmond, it has been a steady climb back to consistency. Since then, Reddick has a P2 finish at Bristol Dirt and a P7 finish at Dover. Meanwhile, Bubba has finishes of P12, P9, P28 (although he led many laps at Talladega), and P12.

So, it feels like these drivers are dying to get upfront again and show what they have for the rest of the field. Reddick is still trying to compete for a regular season championship, Bubba is looking to make the playoffs – Kansas could be a big step in the right direction for both drivers and their goals.