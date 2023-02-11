23XI Racing Takes New Approach to Pit Crews After Issues Last Season

For the 2023 season, 23XI Racing will have its own pit crews for the first time. Built from the ground up with the team in mind. Before this season, 23XI borrowed crew members from fellow NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing. Now, they have their own team and are working on building the best crews that they can.

One of the most underrated aspects of NASCAR has to be the pit crews. These folks aren’t just mechanics. They are athletes through and through. You will see former football players, weight lifters, and a lot of others in the ranks of pit crews.

Josh Shipplett, former tire carrier for 23XI Racing, is now the team’s 33-year-old pit coach. Shipplett’s job is to get the No. 23 and 45 teams the best crews possible. Team owner Denny Hamlin is adamant about his two cars being in the playoffs this year.

Last season, Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell swapped pit crews, and it ended up working for the best. Now, the crew for 23XI is almost all new. Shipplett knows how big this role is.

“Coaching opportunities in this series don’t come available every day,” Shipplett said, via NBC Sports. “To be able to do it from scratch and build something the way that 23X I believed in and I also believed in, I knew it was going to be hard, but in my thoughts, it would have been a lot harder to go somewhere else and change a philosophy they already had.

“To have this opportunity to start from new and have the coaching opportunity was something that probably wasn’t going to happen, so I had to jump on it.”

Based on last season, pit crew performance is going to be major this season.

23XI Racing Focused on Winning, Strong Pit Performance

With the way that these Next Gen cars are built, teams are more evenly matched than ever before. For Bubba Wallace and his team specifically, 2022 was full of pit issues. Wallace lost a wheel, had failures out of the pit, slow pit times, and more.

Even when he drove his ass off, his pit crew would hinder that performance. However, it did seem to click once the crews from Bell were swapped with Wallace. Bell went on to the Championship 4 and Wallace had a strong postseason with a win at Kansas.

Tyler Reddick had three wins last season. He wants more. So, getting the pit crews ready to roll – it’s super important.

Denny Hamlin might be driving still, but he is a team owner now. He wants 23XI Racing in victory lane no matter what. This move to developing your own pit crew program shows how serious he is about the success of the team.

We’ll have to wait and see how this pays off, but it could be a major deal for 23XI Racing.