With it being Throwback Weekend, NASCAR officially inducted their 75 Greatest Drivers into the history books, and there were lots of them there! While many couldn’t make it due to conflicts and other plans, or maybe they didn’t want to, there were 30 of the greatest out there at Darlington.

Of course, NASCAR got their 75 Greatest Drivers some cool shirts, plaques, and other neat things. Then they made them all get together for a photo. Everyone was wearing the same thing, except for The King.

Richard Petty, being who he is, kept his own shirt on. When you’re the GOAT among the GOATs, you get to play by your own rules. It was so great seeing everyone there, even Carl Edwards showed up! How about Cousin Carl coming back to the track?

Darlington is bumping this weekend! It is Throwback Weekend, perhaps the best group of schemes we’ve had in a long time, a lot of names and faces around the place, and we haven’t even got to the race yet!

Everyone would have loved to see more than 30 drivers there. But just getting all of those guys together. How about this for a strange occurrence? Kevin Harvick didn’t get in the photo. I wonder what he was up to when they did all of this pomp and circumstance.

Eight of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers will race today

There is a lot of talk about which era of NASCAR was the best and there are plenty of arguments to be made. I’m not here to make that argument. But I am here to remind everyone that we are pretty spoiled with the level of talent in the Cup Series right now.

Eight of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers will be on the track today. Fans in the stands and at home are going to get a hell of a race from these drivers. You will see Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski all racing for the win today.

It is a good thing that they aren’t letting Richard Petty near the pace car this year. Let’s not forget they almost had to pull him out of the car after throwing the black flag. The King wanted to give The Lady in Black one last go around!

This should be a fun race and it looks like it has been a great weekend for NASCAR.