AJ Allmendinger Clinches NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Title

Tonight, AJ Allmendinger clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season title at Bristol Motor Speedway as Ty Gibbs wrecked out before the finish. With the early exit from Gibbs, it was all AJ for the regular season championship. This season has been up and down in the Cup Series for the Chevy driver, but he’s now an Xfinity Champion.

He claims the crown and a HUGE #NASCARPlayoffs bonus!@AJDinger is the 2022 #XfinitySeries Regular Season Champion! pic.twitter.com/8eKrQtZAXG — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) September 17, 2022

With 3 wins and 12 top-five finishes, AJ Allmendinger didn’t lead the series in either category. In fact, both Gibbs and Noah Gragson had 5 wins a piece in the series, and in the case of the latter, led in top-five finishes with 14. What clinched this for the Kaulig Racing driver was his top-10 finishes.

22 times this season that No. 16 has found itself in that top-10 group. With zero DNFs to his record this season it was about as flawless as you can get. Last season was Allmendinger’s previous best finish in the Xfinity Series standings when he finished 4th. He is a champion just one year later. Can he use his playoffs advantage to march on to the Playoffs Championship?

This isn’t the end of the weekend for AJ Allmendinger, either. He has a Cup Series race to get through tomorrow night as well. His luck didn’t fare him as well during qualifying, but he’s firmly in the middle of the pack heading into the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

AJ Allmendinger – Another Good Omen?

This season, AJ Allmendinger has had more good moments in the Xfinity Series by far than the Cup Series. That happens. The Cup Series is tough and things are a lot different. However, let’s go back to the last time something good happened for him on an Xfinity track. He went and won the race at Indy this season which led to a solid day on the road course in the Cup Series.

So, is this another omen of what is to come? It seems that it might be. AJ Allmendinger went on to finish P6 on a night that was far bigger than yet another top-10 finish on the season. Noah Gragson won the race, but Allmendinger is walking away with that regular season trophy and the playoffs points lead.