AJ Allmendinger Reveals Heartbreaking News About Family Cat

Unfortunately, after the Daytona 500, AJ Allmendinger and his family had some sad news. Their family cat died. For those that are big fans of Allmendinger, you know that the NASCAR star is a big cat dad and loved Mr. Tickles, the cat.

AJ Allmendinger and his wife Tara made some statements about their beloved cat. We have seen a lot of NASCAR dogs throughout the years. Victory lane photos with beloved pooches are the norm.

For Allmendinger and his family, it was Mr. Tickles the cat. He had his own social media and people loved to keep up with the fastest cat in motorsports.

“It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we have to announce our beloved baby, Mr. Tickles, is no longer with us. At approximately 11pm Sunday night, we landed in Statesville, NC after the race in Daytona, and everything was great,” a statement said on Twitter. “But seconds later we experienced extreme shock as Mr. Tickles locked up, went limp, and passed immediately. We rushed to the emergency vet and there was nothing we could do. The vet told us it was most likely a blood clot, and he suffered little, if any. He was seven and a half years old.”

This is the full statement from the family on Mr. Tickles Twitter account.

Mr. Tickles 🐈 7/1/2015 – 2/19/2023 💔

Rest in peace sweet kitty. Xoxo Your dad @AJDinger and me @_TaraLea. pic.twitter.com/y9LiSczhAB — Mr. Tickles (@tickles_thecat) February 22, 2023

Then AJ Allmendinger had a little more to say as he processed the loss of his beloved cat. It’s so hard losing a pet, and to lose them unexpectedly can be really tough.

AJ Allmendinger Eulogizes Mr. Tickles the Cat

As someone who has three dogs and three cats at home, it’s easy to empathize with AJ Allmendinger. You make such strong bonds with these silly creatures that you let live in your house and the pain it creates when they’re gone is almost unfair.

The NASCAR driver is clearly hurt by all of this.

“It’s taken me a couple days to write this,” he said on his own Twitter. “It’s with enormous sadness I relay the news that Tara and I lost our sweet boy [Mr. Tickles] who passed away Sunday night unexpectedly. He was the best cat we could have ever asked for. He was our family and there will be a huge void left in our hearts.

“Tickles had a lot of fans and I always loved being called Mr. Tickles dad at the racetrack. Always made me smile. Thank you to all who followed and loved seeing his posts. Tara and I will be forever grateful we rescued him from under the dumpster.”

So, as AJ Allmendinger prepares for Fontana this weekend, let’s give him some support. When he’s at the track, I imagine plenty of people will offer condolences. The NASCAR family is so close even while the season is ragin on.