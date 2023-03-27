Alex Bowman Addresses ‘Embarrassing’ Racing From Cup Series Drivers

The way things are shaking out in the Cup Series, a boiling point is coming. Alex Bowman was not happy with how drivers acted at COTA. One road course race into the NASCAR season and things are starting to get chippy. Although the chippiness kinda started back in Los Angeles.

Now that we are six races into the year, I’m not sure that the genie is going back in the bottle. Alex Bowman didn’t hold back when he talked about how his fellow drivers competed on the track. It is no secret that a divide exists in the garage. Those that follow the “code” and those that race to win at all costs.

In case you missed it, Bowman was in the middle of the Trackhosue Racing dispute. Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain got into a spat after the race. The 48 was involved but was also the victim of contact on that last lap. Bowman wasn’t a fan.

“The problem is if you don’t peek out and bomb the guy in front of you, the guy behind you does it to you,” Bowman said, via NBC Sports. “So what do you do there? It’s not right. The way we race is embarrassing, and if 12-year-olds were doing it, we’d be yelling at them, but here we are saying it’s the best thing in the world on TV.”

Alex Bowman, and I’d venture to say all of the Hendrick Motorsports guys, are in that old-school group. They do things by a code that is unspoken and have a certain decorum. There are some teams and drivers out there that just don’t have the same belief.

Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain Divide Grows

In Atlanta, Alex Bowman claims Ross Chastain agreed to make a certain move on the last restart, begged for it even, and then did something completely different. Bowman made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to work with the No. 1 team now. Well, Chastain bumping him into Suárez doesn’t help that relationship.

As far as Chastain is concerned, he’s an entertaining driver and puts out entertaining races. That’s what fans want. He delivers on it.

“Are you not entertained?” Chastain said after the race. “This is what we love. I don’t love doing it, but … as a sport we’re not boring.”

The only issue with Chastain’s way of thinking is that he’s pretty much alone. At least, no other drivers are as loud as he is about his love for rough racing. Guys like Bowman, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin – don’t abide by that. They have a way of doing things.

What is great is that we have all these personalities. Alex Bowman isn’t going to be the guy to swing on pit road. But if he and Chastain get into it a couple more times, I’m sure that words will be exchanged at the very least.