Last NASCAR weekend in Atlanta, Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain had a conversation after the race. We now know what it was about. After qualifying at COTA, Bowman talked to the media about a variety of things, and last week’s conversation with Chastain came up.

It didn’t look like it was a very heated moment. However, it is always interesting when a personality like Alex Bowman takes time to talk to another driver. When it turns out to be a deal with Chatain, it makes it even more interesting.

From what Bowman says, it came down to Chastain’s team wanting to make a move on the final restart that Bowman didn’t like. When it came time to make the move, Chastain backed out and went elsewhere.

“They pushed and pushed that that was the move that they wanted,” Bowman said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “So, I did it on the last lap in a sense to make it so it couldn’t hurt us if we both went, if it didn’t work. And then he went the other direction. So, I’m just like ‘What the heck dude? You guys are the ones that wanted this and then you didn’t go?'”

Alex Bowman says if a deal hadn’t been made, it would just be racing. The biggest lesson?

“I think we’ve all kinda learned that’s how that guy’s going to be.”

Alex Bowman explains what he was upset with at the end of the Atlanta race with Ross Chastain. pic.twitter.com/pqg4CdOu28 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 25, 2023

Ross Chastain keeps making new friends in the Cup Series.

Alex Bowman Bounces Back After Truck Qualifying Disaster

Usually, when a Cup Series driver goes down to the Xfinity or TruckSeries, they feel confident. They are almost always battling up front in those races. When it came time to qualify in the Spire Motorsports No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevy, disaster struck.

During his qualifying lap, Bowman was hit with a flat right front tire. It was enough to take his truck out on the lap and his weekend in the 7 was over. He was an open entry and had to qualify to make the race. Instead, he ended up a DNQ.

While the Truck Series gave him some trouble, Alex Bowman bounced back a little bit in Cup Series qualifying. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is set to start P6 on Sunday.

After qualifying, William Byron was the driver on the top. His pole award marks his fourth pole at a road course. Byron might be looking to earn his third win of the season in just the first six races of the season. Or will his teammate Bowman have something to say about that?