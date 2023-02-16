Alex Bowman Claims Daytona 500 Pole, Will Sit on Front Row For Sixth Straight Year

Front Row Bowman has done it again. Just like he did last year, Alex Bowman edges out teammate Kyle Larson for the Daytona 500 pole. This is a rare feat in NASCAR, as Bowman has now sat on the front row of the last six 500s.

The qualifying rounds were a lot of fun on Wednesday night. By the time the ten fastest drivers were sifted out, no Toyotas made the cut. It was a 10-man field of six Ford Mustangs and four Chevy Camaros.

Despite throwing down some fast times, the other drivers couldn’t keep Alex Bowman from doing what he apparently does best, qualifying for Daytona.

Front Row Bo(wman). Retweet to congratulate @Alex_Bowman on his #DAYTONA500 POLE!



Kyle Larson will start P.2 with his Team Hendrick teammate. pic.twitter.com/bbkzrbznDa — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2023

Those that know NASCAR know that these qualifying laps have less to do with the driver behind the wheel and more to do with the crew in the garage. These cars are just told to rip and go as fast as possible.

If the car is set up and tuned the way it should be, you get fast laps. If not, you gotta fight your way into the race at the Duels. Alex Bowman knows the mission isn’t over but is happy with another pole award. And he did it without fighting invading aliens, either.

Alex Bowman Wins Pole, Eyes Set on Daytona 500

Another year and another front row spot for Alex Bowman. His team really knows how to get that No. 48 Ally Chevy ready for a Daytona 500. It goes to show that Hendrick Motorsports knows what the hell they are doing in the garage, too.

Bowman was asked how he turns this qualifying success into a win.

“That’s the trick, right? We’ve obviously not been able to do that for the last five years. So, just trying to make the right decisions and transfer everything over for race trim for Sunday the best we can,” Bowman said after qualifying before thanking his team behind the scenes.

SIX straight starts on the front row for @Alex_Bowman! We talk with your 2023 #DAYTONA500 pole sitter after qualifying. pic.twitter.com/NOzjrt5vsW — Josh Sims (@JoshRSims) February 16, 2023

Last season didn’t go how Alex Bowman expected it to go. He did get a win on the season and into the playoffs, but there wasn’t much success after that. This season, he could be on a path to multiple wins.

That all starts this Sunday when he lines up to lead the Daytona 500 into the green flag. Just a few more days!