Alex Bowman is the latest Hendrick Motorsports wheelman who will be missing time in 2023.

Weeks after teammate Chase Elliott returned from a snowboarding injury, Bowman will go on an injury hiatus. The driver for the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet is expected to miss multiple weeks after injuring his leg during a brutal sprint car crash.

The incident happened on Tuesday, and video of the accident was shared to Twitter by @FloRacing. Check it out below, in all it’s brutality,

🚨 @Alex_Bowman and Conner Morrell go for big rides at @34Raceway! Both drivers out of their cars under their own power @HighLimitRacing pic.twitter.com/avR7J4nbfI — FloRacing (@FloRacing) April 26, 2023

Afterwards, Bob Pockrass of FOX shared that Bowman fractured his vertebra due to the wreck. Now, he’ll be on the shelf for three to four weeks. Josh Berry, who filled in for the aforementioned Elliott, will once again drive in Bowman’s stead.

“Alex Bowman has a fractured vertebra from that crash last night. He was treated last night and evaluated this morning in Charlotte. He is out 3-4 weeks,” tweeted Pockrass. “Josh Berry to fill in the HMS No. 48 Cup car.”

Additionally, Rick Hendrick had some kind words for his driver following the news. He’s “relieved” that Bowman is home and “in good spirits” after the accident.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment. Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority,” stated Hendrick. “He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game.”

More on Alex Bowman, 2023 season

While it’s demoralizing news, if Elliott’s situation is any indicator, Bowman will likely be given a playoff waiver. That means his season is far from finished, and this will likely be a small hiccup.

Nevertheless, it’s another couple of races Alex Bowman will miss with an injury. Fans want to see the best in the car when they go to the track, and one of them will be missing for the next month.

On the season thus far, Bowman is P9 in the standings with 270 points, back 61 from leader Christopher Bell. He doesn’t have a win on the season yet, but has amassed three Top 5 finishes.

Additionally, the No. 48 wheelman has finished in the Top 10 in six of the ten races in 2023. While Berry filled in admirably for Elliott, it will be tough to match those numbers.

Regardless, hopefully Alex Bowman gets well soon, and we can see him on the track sooner rather than later.