Alex Bowman Hopes to Repeat at Las Vegas After Wild Race in 2022

Last NASCAR season, Alex Bowman wanted more. Still, he can’t help but look at his win from Las Vegas in 2022 as a big moment. Now he is hoping to create another moment. Although he snuck in there to take the win a year ago, he might have to do something else to pull it off in 2023.

Hendrick Motorsports likes the Las Vegas track. It was a sweep of the top-three spots in last year’s race. Alex Bowman edged out Kyle Larson as William Byron filed in behind the No. 5 driver.

“Winning Vegas last year was really good for us,” Bowman said, via Hendrick Motorsports. “That has been a really good racetrack for us. I feel like on paper it may not look it, but we’ve had some really great days there. Probably three or four would’ve-could’ve-should’ve won races there. It was good to finally get a win and hopefully we can go and back it up next time there.”

If Alex Bowman wants to come away with another checkered flag, then he’s got a Las Vegas native to get through. Last year, we almost saw the beginning of a new rivalry when Bowman and Kyle Busch had a moment in Las Vegas.

Rowdy is looking to lead this race from the front again, only this time he’s not giving up his spot before the checkered flag.

Alex Bowman ‘Backs Into’ Win at Vegas in 2022

For whatever reason, Alex Bowman has a way of getting under the skin of other drivers. His No. 48 Ally Chevy Camaro has been in some confrontations throughout the years. Denny Hamlin famously called Bowman a “hack.” Last year, Busch got in on the deal.

After leading for what felt like an entire afternoon, Rowdy looked like the clear favorite to win at Las Vegas. A late caution puts the leaders back on pit road for a couple of tires – Busch’s team doesn’t get him off quick enough and Bowman takes the lead and the race.

When Busch went on the radio at the finish he complained that Bowman “backs into” all of his wins somehow. He made sure to throw more than one F-bomb in there as well.

These two drivers seemed to have smoothed things over. But I think Kyle Busch is on a mission in Las Vegas this weekend. Alex Bowman and the rest of the Cup Series field are ready to ruin that homecoming for Rowdy.