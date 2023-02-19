Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson Determined to Win Daytona 500 For Hendrick Motorsports

Six times Alex Bowman has been on the front row of the Daytona 500, all in a row. His teammate Kyle Larson is right there with him. Hendrick Motorsports wants to bring this Daytona 500 home with them. And these NASCAR drivers are determined.

This is the big one. It’s The Great American Race. Everyone that has ever gone fast in a car has wanted to win this race. Starting in the front row, once again. Hendrick Motorsports has won a whole lot of 500s. But it has been a while since they’ve felt that joy.

Alex Bowman knows that history. He knows how long it has been. He wants Hendrick to come away with the Harley J. Earl.

“We’ve talked about it quite a few times this offseason, it’s been a long time since Hendrick Motorsports won the Daytona 500,” the driver said, via his team. “We got to make that change on Sunday, for sure. We’re doing all we can to make that happen.”

Whether it’s Kyle Larson or Bowman in victory lane – or William Byron or Chase Elliott – they just want to end this 9-year drought.

Kyle Larson Ready to Help Alex Bowman and Teammates Win Daytona

Alex Bowman has the pressure of his sixth straight front-row start in this race. Kyle Larson has other pressures. He’s a guy that can drive anything. And he plans on doing the Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600 double in 2024. But Daytona is different.

“It would mean a lot,” Larson said about winning. “That’s our biggest race of the year. The most prestigious race and the one that everybody wants to win. I’ve gotten close one other time [in 2017]. I ran out of fuel leading on the last lap. Bummed that I didn’t win that because you never know if you are going to have another opportunity, which I haven’t since then. I would love to win that big race and add my name to that winner’s list.”

So, we’ll see if Hendrick Motorsports can get it done. Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson are both capable of winning this race. But so are the rest of the cars in the field. We’re in for a great afternoon of racing.

Let’s get it going. The Daytona 500, NASCAR season is finally here.