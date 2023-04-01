Alex Bowman on Pole After Qualifying Canceled Due to Rain at Richmond Raceway

The rain just wouldn’t go away this morning at Richmond Raceway. No NASCAR qualifying means Alex Bowman is on the pole for Sunday’s race. Whenever qualifying is canceled, the rule book sets the starting order. Bowman leads the points standings, he leads the race.

It is a bit of a letdown to see qualifying canceled. Richmond is a fun track and the qualifying session could have been interesting, to say the least. Now we will just have Alex Bowman on the front. These drivers will have to figure things out in real-time during the race.

We knew that this was a possibility heading into the weekend. Weather swept across the midwest and south and made it all the way to Virginia it seems. The good news is that the Craftsman Truck Series in Texas doesn’t have to worry about rain.

The Hendrick Motorsports team will have three drivers in the top 10 to start the race.

Practice and qualifying has been canceled. Here is your starting lineup for tomorrow’s race. pic.twitter.com/ge8eoKLZCX — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 1, 2023

Earlier this season, Christopher Bell got the pole at Fontana after qualifying was rained out. It didn’t really help all that much then. However, with Alex Bowman leading off and William Byron starting P3, the Hendrick team has a good chance of leading from start to finish.

Short-track racing at Richmond! This is going to be fun, it’s just a shame that we didn’t get any action on the track today. At least, not until the Xfinity Series race this afternoon.

Alex Bowman’s Odds Likely Went Up

When Las Vegas put out the odds for this weekend’s Toyota Owner’s 400, Byron was the top man. I’m sure that he will stay there with how solid this starting position is. However, Alex Bowman probably benefits the most from qualifying being rained out.

After the odds came out, Bowman was the 12th on the list of favorites at 18-1 odds. Not great, but solid. He has finished in the top 10 in every race except for Phoenix and is hoping to keep that success going. With a strong starting position, I bet his odds get a little better before the race goes green tomorrow.

While the Hendrick Motorsports drivers are in a strong spot heading into Sunday, this track belongs to Joe Gibbs Racing. They have won 9 of the last 14 races at this track in the Cup Series. Is there anything that will stop Toyota in this race?

Alex Bowman will lead the field to start. After that, it is anybody’s race.