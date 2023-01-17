Alex Bowman Says Contract Negotiations With Hendrick Motorsports Have Started

Just days after Alex Bowman debuted his new primary paint scheme for the 2023 season, he opened up about contract talk with Hendrick Motorsports. While we saw some of his NASCAR teammates sign extensions last season, it might be Bowman’s turn finally.

The No. 48 is a big deal for Hendrick Motorsports. Alex Bowman has served that car well. It’s hard to fill the shoes of a driver like Jimmie Johnson, let alone his old car. However, Bowman has proven that he can win races and finish up front.

To put it simply, he’s a playoff driver. And according to Bob Pockrass, he’s confirmed that contract negotiations are underway.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports talked with Bowman recently. The driver said he is “encouraged on where things are. Both sides are working on it. Hopefully, we can put something together. … I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

An extension would make sense. Chase Elliott was signed to a five-year deal last February. William Byron received a three-year deal soon after that. Bowman has proved that he is worthy of an extension as well.

In 2022, Bowman had one win, four top-five finishes, and 12 top-ten finishes. It wasn’t the best season, but he showed that he could win races and compete at the top of the field. His playoff run was cut short by a concussion, unfortunately.

Alex Bowman Has Two New Paint Schemes

When Alex Bowman’s new paint schemes were announced, it did feel like the team doubled down on their investment in him. Now, schemes get reworked all the time and it doesn’t mean much. But Bowman is going to look pretty good on the track in 2023.

Since he is the Ally Racing driver in NASCAR, he’s got two great Ally schemes. One for day races, and another for night races. Someone finally told the folks at Hendrick and whoever else is behind the design that white space sucks.

These designs are filled out and look great. With plum and dark plum colors ways, these cars are going to look insane on the track. I haven’t seen another scheme so far before the season that excites me more than these.

Look good, race good. Get a contract extension, feel really good. We’ll see if Alex Bowman can lock down a long-term deal or not with Hendrick Motorsports.