Alex Bowman Talks NASCAR Drivers Surviving Alien Invasion, New Deal with Hendrick Motorsports

Wednesday was a huge day for Alex Bowman. He signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, and captured the Daytona 500 pole once again.

However, spy balloons and unidentified flying objects across the globe had his mind wandering after being the fastest in qualifying.

The wheelman of the No. 88 Ally Chevrolet got a little off-track speaking with the media. Check out his hilarious interview regarding surviving an alien invasion, before getting into what his contract extension means to him.

I asked @Alex_Bowman about his new deal with Hendrick, but only after a spirited discussion about which NASCAR drivers would and would not survive an alien invasion. 👽 pic.twitter.com/2py4XLqkWq — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) February 15, 2023

“There’s quite a few people that wouldn’t be very good at hunting aliens. They’d be getting hunted,” stated Bowman”. “Poorly, but less poorly than some others,” he added, speaking to his own prowess.

Well, there you have it. Good thing Bowman is good at racing stock cars, because he’d be no good at hunting aliens. Maybe that’s why Rick Hendrick inked him to a new deal.

“It means a lot, obviously to have Mr. Hendrick and Ally have that much faith in me for that long, it’s really special,” added Bowman. “Glad it’s signed and done before the season started, and we can get that out of the way. Focus on going and winning races.”

Alex Bowman will look to avoid aliens and stay in first at Sunday’s Daytona 500. He’ll be starting from the pole, and look to win from there for the first time in over two decades.

Rick Hendrick on Alex Bowman extension: ‘He’s a proven winner’

Moreover, Rick Hendrick added some glowing words on Alex Bowman via the team’s press release following the extension news.

“When Ally makes a commitment to something, they’re all in,” Hendrick said in a press release. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see their passion for the No. 48 team and the unique ways they use the sponsorship to engage with our fans. Not only do these initiatives positively influence Ally’s business – they leave a lasting impact on the communities where we race. It’s a special partnership that’s just getting started.

“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars. In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level. The opportunity to continue our relationships with Alex and everyone at Ally is a great way to kick off 2023. It’s a tremendous combination.”

Hendrick Motorsports now has their core locked up for the foreseeable future. Alex Bowman will look to have his best season yet with the most job security he’s ever had.