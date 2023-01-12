Alex Bowman Unveils Two New Primary Paint Schemes for 2023 NASCAR Season: PHOTOS

A new year and a new set of primary paint schemes for Alex Bowman. These are gonna look great in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. The Ally Racing team has put together not one but two schemes that will correspond with day and night races.

Alex Bowman will have a day scheme and a night scheme. Hendrick Motorsports is a little… well they can be boring with their schemes. Let’s just call it what it is. However, it looks like the No. 48 is going to be the exception in 2023.

It might just be the Ally Racing team’s influence, but I’m loving both of these designs. The night version is by far my favorite, but the day time version is nice as well. Featuring plum and black plum colors, these are going to look fun and fast on the track this season.

Day and night. ☀️🌕



We’ve been keeping a secret. We’ll be bringing not just one, but TWO new primary #Ally48 schemes to the 2023 season! Catch our plum primary scheme at day races and our black primary scheme at night races later this year. #NASCAR #Rally48 pic.twitter.com/dR3aGQirDM — Ally Racing (@allyracing) January 10, 2023

Alex Bowman only had one win in 2022. However, these new cars might have him feeling fast and driving fast. The No. 48 Chevy Camaro is legendary. Let’s see if Bowman can find Victory Lane more often than he did just last year.

Let’s not forget that Bowman suffered a rough injury last season. While in the playoffs, he suffered a concussion as a result of wrecking into the wall with the rear of the car. The jolt left Bowman out of the car for over a month.

It looks like Alex Bowman and his team are looking forward to a new season with a fresh beginning.

Alex Bowman Hopes Concussion Issues Handled

While safety was the name of the game in 2022, Alex Bowman and other drivers are hoping that injuries go down in 2023. Not being able to race is no good for anyone. It hurts the teams, the drivers, and the sport of NASCAR as a whole.

Bowman was hopeful that some change will make things better.

“We moved the headrest angles a little bit, added more foam, different types of foam,” Bowman said last year. “I changed my helmet a little bit. We changed quite a bit.

“It’s a process to kind of get it all right and get me comfortable with all of it.”

2023 offers new chances for all of these drivers. Alex Bowman is one of the drivers I expect to make a big improvement over last season. With these new paint schemes, he’s going to at least have style points.