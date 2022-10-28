Alex Bowman Will Return For NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

After missing more than a month of NASCAR action, Alex Bowman is set to return to the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. This is going to be big for Bowman. Racing at his home track, coming back from injury, and trying to end things on a high note.

Since suffering a concussion at Texas Motor Speedway, Alex Bowman has been sidelined. Noah Gragson has driven the No. 48 in place of the injured driver. The injury also took Bowman out of the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 12. He had worked hard to get to that point and wasn’t even able to battle his way into the next round as he sat out.

Fans will soon see him again. Gragson will still drive in his place for Martinsville, but Phoenix is all Bowman. Hear it from the man himself below!

See you in Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/OSKg1AweST — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) October 28, 2022

Hendrick Motorsports is very excited to get their driver back. Alex Bowman is a big part of that organization’s future as the driver of the 48.

“We’re thrilled Alex is 100% and will have the opportunity to race at his home track,” Jeff Andrews, Hendrick president and GM said. “Throughout this process, he’s been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritizing his health. All of us look forward to welcoming Alex back and seeing him finish 2022 with his No. 48 teammates.”

Alex Bowman Medically Cleared

Although Alex Bowman could race this week, Hendrick Motorsports decided to go with the plan they had in place. It was announced before the Round of 8 began that Bowman would sit out the entirety of the round. That means that Gragson is still going to be behind the wheel of the 48 at Martinsville Speedway this weekend.

“Due to the timing [of the clearance], everyone agreed it was best to stick with our plan for Martinsville and allow the team to fully prepare for Alex’s return next weekend,” Andrews said. “On behalf of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, we’re grateful to Noah for stepping in and doing a terrific job under difficult circumstances. He’s a big talent and has been a complete professional.”

So, get ready folks! Phoenix Raceway isn’t that far away and is going to feature Alex Bowman. This is great news for Bowman and for the NASCAR Cup Series.