All NASCAR Team Owners Boycott Scheduled Meeting With Officials

Over the last couple of months, NASCAR has continually relayed confidence that their new media negotiations would go swimmingly. However, it seems as if that’s far from the case at the moment.

For context, the sport’s media rights are going to be up for grabs following the end of next season. With live sports at a premium in this new era of streaming, FOX and NBC are hoping to hold onto their deals. At the moment, NASCAR is locked in with those networks with an $8.2 billion deal that was signed in 2015, but there will be some streaming competition this time around that’s sure to drive up the price.

As April rolls around, there’s an exclusive negotiation window that the networks will get to use, per Sports Business Journal, who believes if all goes well, NASCAR should have a deal by the fall.

Additionally, NASCAR legend and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Gordon, who previously worked for FOX as well, is part of an effort to get Cup Series teams a bigger slice of the pie. It includes revenue-sharing proposals to inject more money into teams, relying less on sponsorships.

As negotiations rage on, it’s evident that NASCAR Cup Series teams are not feeling the governing body of their sport is negotiating in good faith. According to AP Sports reporter Jenna Fryer, Cup Series teams boycotted a meeting with NASCAR on Wednesday.

“NASCAR had a regularly scheduled meeting today with team owners and, the entirety of the team owners boycotted the meeting,” tweeted Fryer. “As is well-known, the teams are demanding a better financial model and do not feel #NASCAR is negotiating in good faith.

“It is my understanding the ownership group wants Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy at the negotiating table.”

More on NASCAR, Ongoing Media Rights Negotiations Controversy

Moreover, NASCAR makes roughly $660,000,000 in revenue a year. While some of that goes to teams, it is only a small fraction. When teams rely on sponsors for 60-80% of their revenue, it creates issues. This is something the negotiation team wants to make clear: there is enough money.

Still, a decline in viewership is working against NASCAR with the partners they’re negotiating with. While the idea makes sense from a competitor and fan perspective, as it’s similar to the model other sports follow, it remains to be seen how NASCAR would implement it.

Nevertheless, it’s something to keep an eye on moving forward. Until the deal is complete, it’ll be a topic of conversation.

Outsider’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.