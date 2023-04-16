Just when we thought that there would be no tire strategy at Martinsville, Anthony Alfredo lost a wheel off Turn 4. For whatever reason, NASCAR officials seemed to take forever to call the caution despite a loose wheel being on the front stretch.

This was a mix of a couple of things. The official in the tower above the start/finish line is the one who throws the flag. Anthony Alfredo lost his right rear tire off Turn 4 and was able to make it back to pit road before the caution came out.

With the tire up against the wall, the official and Clint Bowyer in the FS1 booth couldn’t see it. The broadcast booth speculated that a team likely called in the tire so that the officials knew about it. Caution was then thrown.

That’s going to be a penalty for Alfredo. When this happens, teams lose two crew members for a couple of races. The fact it happened on the race track under green might mean more of a penalty.

Anthony Alfredo was not having a great day, to begin with. He ended up going down as many as 8 laps in this race. That was with 64 laps to go.

Anthony Alfredo Gives Drivers Major Break

Five drivers decided to not go on green flag pit stops with the rest of the field. When that happened, guys like Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and others were given a massive break. Wallace especially was likely breathing a sigh of relief.

This is a moment you want in NASCAR. Something that changes the tire strategy, puts new leaders in the front of the race and makes it interesting. Ryan Preece was driving well all race long. Then a pit road speeding penalty flipped it all around. His teammate Chase Briscoe took advantage of that as well as Kyle Larson.

Those 23XI Racing drivers and their boss look pretty good this afternoon. A fifth caution flew at lap 344 when JJ Yeley came out of turn three and into the wall. It looked like a tire issue that sent him into the wall.

We will see how this latest caution affects the race.