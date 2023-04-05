The National Motorsports Appeals Panel ruled to uphold Wednesday the L2 penalties issued to the No. 31 NASCAR Cup Series team of Kaulig Racing for unapproved parts modifications.

NEWS: The National Motorsports Appeals Panel rules to uphold the L2 penalty issued to the No. 31 of Kaulig Racing.



The $100,00 fine and four-race crew chief suspension stand. The team's Driver and Owner points have been amended to a loss of 75 points. pic.twitter.com/WudjgKKJHm — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 5, 2023

The $100,000 fine levied against the No. 31 team of Justin Haley stands. So does the loss of 10 owner and driver playoff points. In addition, the Appeals Panel ruled to uphold the four-race suspension of crew chief Trent Owens. The team, however, was restored 25 driver and owner points for the regular season. NASCAR initially levied a 100-point penalty.

Owens will begin serving his suspension this weekend in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He is eligible to return on May 7 in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR discovered and confiscated hood louvers from Haley’s Chevy Camaro during a pre-qualifying inspection on March 11 ahead of the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Haley raced with an unmodified louver in the March 12 race and finished 27th.

Kaulig Racing Joins Hendrick Motorsports in Having Fines Upheld

NASCAR confiscated Haley’s hood louvers one day after seizing the hood louvers from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars. Whereas Kaulig Racing had just 25 driver and owners points restored, the No. 5, 9, 24 and 48 Cup Series teams had the full 100 owners points and playoff points restored. The $100,000 fines were upheld. The $400,000 fine for Hendrick Motorsports is the largest fine given out to a team in NASCAR history.

No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels, the No. 9’s Alan Gustafson, the No. 24’s Rudy Fugle and the No. 48’s Blake Harris are eligible to return to the pit box for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16. Each crew chief received a four-race suspension in the initial punishment.

NASCAR took issue with the points penalty being rescinded last week.

“We are pleased that the National Motorsports Appeals Panel agreed that Hendrick Motorsports violated the rule book. However, we are disappointed that the entirety of the penalty was not upheld,” NASCAR said in a statement. “A points penalty is a strong deterrent that is necessary to govern the garage following rule book violations… We believe that it was an important part of the penalty in this case and moving forward. We will continue to inspect and officiate the NASCAR garage at the highest level of scrutiny to ensure a fair and level playing field for our fans and the entire garage.”