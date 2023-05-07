Austin Cindric loses wheel during AdventHealth 400, penalties expected

Those dang wheels just won’t stop coming off of these cars today! Austin Cindric lost his rim around lap 109 of the AdventHealth 400. That is going to be a two-lap penalty for Cindric and he’s likely to lose two crew members for the next two races. NASCAR changed the rules for these penalties this season.

The loose-wheel penalty isn’t as harsh as it was last year. However, Austin Cindric and his team will still face some issues with two crew members being suspended in the future. Chase Briscoe lost a wheel on pit road, but this incident brought out a caution.

The No. 2 lost the front right wheel and it resulted in a caution and some bad news for Cindric and his team.

Besides a few Chevys, the day at Kansas has been defined by the dominance of Toyota. The first stage was pretty much all Toyotas as they put their six cars in the top-10 and picked up lot of stage points as a group.

Those 23XI Racing cars looked great even into Stage 2 with boss Denny Hamlin along for the ride. Teaming up with Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Hamlin both pushed their way to the front of the race.

Austin Cindric fighting from behind

Like many drivers on Sunday, Austin Cindric was relegated to the rear and had to fight hard to get back. When you go down laps, things can just unwind and really get away from you. However, the fight has to continue. Cindric wasn’t the only one that was dealing with penalties.

Like I said earlier, Chase Briscoe had his fair share of problems when his wheel came off on pit road. It was just a one-lap penalty, though.

Looking at the field, none suffered more and fought back harder than Kyle Busch. Busch sped on pit road, had issues coming through, and was fighting from the rear on almost every restart. After a late Stage 2 restart, it was just too much.

Rowdy lost control of his No. 8 Chevy and ended up sliding right into the wall. His day ended early. While Ross Chastain had nothing to do with it, Busch did get into a scrap with him briefly right before the restart.

This one is going to get messy before it gets clean.