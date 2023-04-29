Austin Dillon going to backup car after multiple drivers spin out during practice at Dover

Whether it is the slick concrete refusing to take rubber or the weepers on the track, Austin Dillon and others went around in practice. The Monster Mile heard all that talk about “tire fall off” from these NASCAR drivers. And Miles the Monster has responded in kind by not only tearing up those Goodyears but refusing to take the extra grip.

Just three laps into practice, Austin Dillon went around and hit his rear end into the wall. Dover took its first victim quickly and didn’t mind taking a couple of other drivers with him as well.

Almost right after Dillon took his ride, Daniel Suárez came around Turn 3 and couldn’t hold it together. The 99 didn’t make contact with the wall, but Dillon is going to go to a backup car.

Early trouble in Dover practice for Austin Dillon and Daniel Suárez. #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/nfGhMCWRz3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 29, 2023

During Group B, Erik Jones was coming around Turn 3 and lost his tires as well. Goodyear brought the same tire to the track as last year. With all the rain, it has been cleaned off and is refusing to take added rubber, like asphalt tracks.

You can actually see the tire rubber being sent into the air, almost like it is being zapped out of existence. No black skid marks, nothing.

No damage for Erik Jones after this practice spin. https://t.co/NyBZJJQavz pic.twitter.com/thwRJs5R0P — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 29, 2023

As the second group continued practice, the red flag came out again at around 11:30 AM EST. It caused the practice to end and drivers went back to pit road to wait out the moisture that was once again falling on the Monster Mile.

This is going to be a weekend of frustration. Not just for drivers like Austin Dillon, but for fans at home as well. Be prepared to see some issues with the ARCA East race and Xfinity Series race today. Sunday might as well be a washout. I’m preparing myself for some Monday racing.

Karma strikes Austin Dillon for cruel Noah Gragson bet

I don’t want to say that Austin Dillon deserved to wreck. No one does, you hate to see it. Especially in practice or qualifying. No need for it, and cars just get messed up for no good reason. But what Dillon did to Noah Gragson… he might have deserved some karma coming his way.

In case you didn’t see it, Dillon paid Gragson $100, or promised he would, if the rookie cut his hair into a bowl cut. Well, Noah has very little shame when it comes to his personal appearance. So, he kindly obliged.

For making the rook mess up his hair AND not paying him on time… I think that there could have been some cosmic retribution.

Austin Dillon is going to the RCR backup car for qualifying and the race. It is a Kyle Busch-wrapped car, so the team will likely be working hard to get things switched over. We might see a bare No. 3 car depending on the situation.