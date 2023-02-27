Austin Dillon Thinks Kyle Busch Will Have ‘Big’ Season After Early Season Win at Fontana

Well, Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing are happy for their new teammate and driver. Kyle Busch got his first NASCAR win with the team on Sunday. It didn’t take long, and Dillon isn’t that surprised by it. Everyone knows that Rowdy is still one of the best. Just ask Chase Elliott.

Kyle Busch sent Fontana off in style with a win that made history in more than one way. Austin Dillon was a strong driver in the Pala Casino 400 as well and finished P9. He didn’t get to run up at the front with his teammate as he did in the Clash and Daytona 500.

Still, he’s happy to see Kyle and RCR get the win.

“That 8 car was probably the fastest car here last year [with Tyler Reddick]. And the first couple of races last year. For me putting Kyle in there he’s a two-time champion, one of the most winningest drivers in NASCAR history. He just picked it up where it was,” Dillon said.

While he talked to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, he didn’t limit his teammate. There is no ceiling for Rowdy in this No. 8 RCR Chevy.

“It’s early. It could be big. I just hope he gives me one or two, I’ll be happy.”

Kyle Busch added another chapter to the legend that is his career last night.

Kyle Busch Sets a Couple NASCAR Records With Fontana Victory

Winning a race is great. Winning a lot of races is even better. However, Kyle Busch has now won at least one race every year for the last 19 years. Imagine that. It took him a year and a half to get another W on the pavement, but he did it.

So, he passes The King, Richard Petty for most consecutive years with a win. Busch also helped put his brother Kurt into the record books again.

After Kyle Busch tallied his 61st career win on Sunday, he and his brother Kurt (34 wins) have surpassed Bobby (84) and Donnie Allison (10) as the most-winning brother duo in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Kurt, still working with 23XI Racing as he recovers from last year’s injury, was there to celebrate. The brothers got to bask in the win and reflect on two careers that will go down as some of the best ever in NASCAR history.