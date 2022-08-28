Austin Dillon Wins Wild NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Finale at Daytona

Of course, this is how the NASCAR regular season finale went down. Austin Dillon wins the finale at Daytona, finalizing the playoff field. For all of you who got up early to watch the 10 a.m. green flag followed by the more than three hours of delays… this race wasn’t supposed to finish, but NASCAR made sure to get it done.

CHECKERED FLAG: HE NEEDED A WIN. HE GOT A WIN.@austindillon3 wins at @DAYTONA and clinches a spot in the #NASCARPlayoffs! pic.twitter.com/Q0nNofEgru — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 28, 2022

He might be living Life in the Fast Lane when he’s not on the track, but now Austin Dillon is living life in victory lane. He’s the Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner, he’s going to the playoffs, and Richard Childress Racing now has two cars in the postseason. How about that for a Daytona weekend?

What can we say about this Daytona race? It was chaos personified. The finale to the ultimate silly season.

A bunch of drivers needed to get a win in order to stay alive for the playoffs. Through all the rain, the wrecks, and every other issue that came – Austin Dillon survived. When he made it through the carnage that was the lap 138 wreck, it felt like he’d win on the weather delay.

Well, he didn’t need the delay. Dillon hung on to win at Daytona and punched his playoffs ticket. This is going to make for one heck of an episode on his reality TV show. His wife and crew were all there to watch the win and it was a special moment for the No. 3 team.

Austin Dillon Survives Push from Austin Cindric

When Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 to start the season, some thought it might have been a little flukey. After his performance against the eventual winner Austin Dillon. These two were going at it. Cindric, the lone Ford in the sea of Chevys. It was a tough way to race, and eventually, a strong move from the No. 3 led to the No. 2 going down to the apron and dropping back a few spots.

The rain and massive wreck did give us a top-10 that we definitely haven’t seen at any point this season. While a ton of drivers had to end the day early, others took advantage and decided to step up and get their strongest finishes of the season.

Landon Cassill finished 4th, he was 45th in the standings before today. Then 32nd in the standings, Cody Ware, finished 6th. Also in this group were B.J. McLeod and David Ragan. The two drivers finished 7th and 9th, respectively.

Big day for Austin Dillon, a big day for some smaller teams as well. And a truly chaotic and wild weekend at Daytona. Ten more races separate sixteen drivers from the Bill France Cup. Who will claim the championship?