Austin Hill Repeats at Daytona Beef It’s What’s For Dinner 300 in Shocking Finish

There was no “big one” but Austin Hill made his way to the checkered flag and repeated as the NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona champion. The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 can be a tough race for these young drivers. Hill now has two wins in back-to-back years.

Most drivers would like to win at Daytona once in their career, at any level. Austin Hill has now done it in the Xfinity Series twice and he’s got a lot to celebrate. The No. 21 Richard Childress Racing driver had to sweat this one out.

Drivers were a little timid to make a move in this race. Austin Hill was out front and it was a single file behind him as the laps ticked away. He kept it in front of Josh Berry of JR Motorsports, and nothing was going on behind them.

With two laps left, the field did make a move, but it didn’t last long. Soon enough, Brandon Jones was driving in the grass and the caution flag was out. After the race went back green, it was already 46 laps since the last pit stop and these cars had two laps to go.

Berry ran out of gas and had to be pushed off the track and onto pit road. Tough break for JR Motorsports overall. Then, Allgaier started to have issues with fuel. A recipe for disaster in an overtime situation. And disaster came.

Austin Hill Wins, Sam Mayer Goes For a Slide

There are a few truths in NASCAR, and really all racing. You want to be the winner whenever you can, and you don’t want to end up upside down. For Austin Hill, things went well. He’s a repeat champ at Daytona in the Xfinity Series. He’s going back to the playoffs. For Sam Mayer, it went bad.

Hill was able to slide up to the lead because of Mayer’s mistake. The young driver made a move up the middle and then tried to throw a block on Hill as he fought to maintain the lead. Allgaier was nearby as Mayer went into the wall and flipped on his roof.

Sam Mayer was upside down. pic.twitter.com/APKPVyDZXL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2023

Austin Hill hit the gas hard and was able to slip past Allgaier before the caution came out. Simple as that, Hill was declared the winner as it was the white flag lap. It was a heartbreaking way to lose for Allgaier and a really rough way to end the night for Mayer.