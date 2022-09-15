Best NASCAR Cup Series Paint Schemes for Bristol Night Race

As we gear up for the cutoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16, let’s look at the best Bristol paint schemes. Saturday night is going to be massive. Four drivers will see their postseason runs come to an end. There are a number of things that could happen. At least we’ll have some great designs to look at on the track, regardless of who wins.

There are some interesting and fun schemes that fans are going to love. We already talked about the Tootsie’s scheme making a comeback for this Tennessee race. Daniel Suárez always stays fresh on the track, and there’s some other great restaurant paint schemes to keep an eye out for this Saturday at Bristol.

NASCAR Paint Schemes: Restaurant Edition

To kick things off, let’s not kid ourselves – the Hooter’s No. 9 Chevy Camaro is one of the best alternative NASCAR paint schemes out there. Chase Elliott has done some good things in that scheme and has had some rough moments as well. Let’s see if he can get that orange and light blue scheme over the finish line for the checkered flag.

Here is a look at the 2021 version and the 2022 Next Gen version we will see on Saturday night.

Here’s one that I’m adding to the list just to keep up with the restaurant theme. Todd Gilliland is rocking a Long John Silver’s scheme that is actually good. Te blue and yellow are always a great contrast on a race car and that chrome No. 38 on the doors is just great.

We will also see the return of the Cheddar’s No. 8 car with Tyler Reddick beihnd the wheel. The gradient of orange along with the crescent rolls displayed all over the car in a simple design is pleasing. This is a fun one and once again, goes in with our theme here. Also, if you’re lucky enough to go to the race there is going to be some infield events with Reddick.

Honorable Mention – Erik Jones

There are some other great NASCAR paint schemes for Bristol. However, if we have t ogive just one honorable mention, let’s break our theme and give credit where credit is due. Erik Jones in the No. 43 is going to be looking good in this U.S. Air Force scheme.

The use of the center of the door panel is great, a lot of designs don’t take full advantage of that. There’s also something about the lack of other sponsors on the design that makes it really stand out.

So, Outsiders, which of these are your favorite, are there any we didn’t highlight that we should have?