Best NASCAR Cup Series Paint Schemes for Watkins Glen

The Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race is going to be here soon. And that means some great paint schemes will be on the track. It’s the end of the season, and that means we’re going to see some interesting wraps and designs. All the better for fans. When the cars on the track look good, it makes the racing feel even better.

We’re going to see some of those drivers that almost never change their scheme in some interseting new colors. That’s always fun. Take a look at these Hendrick Motorsports cars featuring a great Kelley Blue Book scheme from Chase Elliott in the No. 9. So clean, so nice.

It’s also great to see the No. 24 back in that Raptor paint scheme, one of the best in NASCAR today. It pops on any track.

Some fresh paint for the weekend.

Here’s a better look at the scheme that was also raced at Bristol earlier this year on the dirt.

A clean new look for a long-time sponsor 😎



Pre-order your 2022 Kelley Blue Book Chase Elliott Next Gen die-cast today!

Next up we have The Candyman, Kyle Busch. It really is awful that the Mars sponsorship is coming to an end, regardless if Busch stays at Joe Gibbs Racing or not. This is going to be the last time we see this Snickers No. 18 Camry.

It’s classic. It’s beautiful. Appreciate it now before it’s gone forever.

2022 Kyle Busch Snickers Camry

Of course, we talked about Kimi Raikkonen and the No. 91’s NASCAR paint scheme earlier his week. However, Trackhouse Racing is also bringing the heat on the No. 99 of Daniel Suárez. We saw the Mexico-born driver take his first Cup Series win at the Sonoma road course. Will we see another checkered flag in his hands on Sunday?

It’d be great to see this blue and white Princess Cruises Chevy up front for at least a little bit. Let’s see if he can ride the waves to victory.

Cruising with our new friends starting this weekend at the Glen!



Cruising with our new friends starting this weekend at the Glen!

Welcome to the House, @PrincessCruises

Looking Ahead to Watkins Glen

There are about a hundred different storylines going on heading into the final two weeks of the season. All the pretty paint and designs aside, let’s just talk about things on the track. Not only is Ryan Blaney hoping to get a checkered flag before the end of the season, he’s holding onto that last winless driver spot in the postseason picture.

He has about six different drivers eyeing his spot. That includes Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones and others. If one of those drivers is able to secure a checkered flag before Blaney, then things get so insanely complicated. If we end up having two additional winners on the season at Watkins Glen and Daytona…let’s not even talk about the scenarios that would cause.

We’ve got some great paint schemes on the track this weekend, some that we likely won’t see ever again, or at least many years. So, let’s appreciate what we see on Sunday.