Best NASCAR Paint Schemes: 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

A new season and new paint schemes. The NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is our first look at 2023’s schemes. Just like we did last season, we’re going to go over some of the best among this opening batch of designs. It’s our first look at how the field will look this year.

Let me tell you something Outsiders, since this is the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, let’s do it big. To start the season, I can’t just pick 3-5 schemes that I like the most here. Instead, I’m going with the best teams.

We’re going to start with the guys at 23XI Racing. The DoorDash scheme for Bubba Wallace paired with Tyler Reddick’s MoneyLion scheme is just too perfect. Both have been improved from prior iterations.

Tyler Reddick’s scheme is pretty clean too. Check it out below.

To follow up, I’m going to have to stick with Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin‘s SportClips scheme with the red chrome numbers on the side are the best addition to any of these schemes. The rest of the team is great as well, including Martin Truex Jr.’s new Bass Pro Shop scheme.

Trimmed up for the 𝐜𝐋𝐀𝐬𝐡 🌟



Red chrome numbers! Check out the 2023 @SportClips Camry TRD that @dennyhamlin is running this weekend in LA 😍#sportclips pic.twitter.com/x64iGKoFpI — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 31, 2023

Christopher Bell is likely to race in the Interstate Batteries scheme for the first time ever. Meanwhile, I expect Ty Gibbs to be in a Monster Energy No. 54 that we’ve seen in the past. Although JGR might have a trick up their sleeves.

You’re my favorite color, camouflage 😍



The @BassProShops Camry TRD and hauler for the 2023 #NASCAR Cup Series are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EcoZlKx8uE — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) December 22, 2022

To finish things up, we turn towards the best upstart team of 2022, Trackhouse Racing. They brought some amazing schemes to the track all season last year. Some of my favorites came from both of these teams the No. 1 and No. 99.

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez are starting the season just as fresh.

Nothing says #MadeinAmerica more than Trackhouse and @Jockey kicking off another season together under the Stars and Stripes beginning with the Clash at the LA Coliseum 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hyOI6umwUD — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) January 30, 2023

Clash at the Coliseum Schemes Give 2023 Preview

In the second year of the Next Gen car, NASCAR seems to be evolving even more. Maybe it is because of all of the movement we saw with drivers changing teams. But it feels like the schemes, sponsors, and partnerships we’re seeing are unique and interesting. Not just a billboard on a car.

Although it is a superficial part of the sport, paint schemes are important for fans. They are how we remember the sights of our favorite races. Memories are made in those colors and designs. Let’s just think about the No. 18 M&M’s scheme that we won’t see any longer. That’s history in the sport.

Where other sports have shoes and jerseys and other accessories, NASCAR has these schemes. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is just days away. We’re going to see these great cars on the track in all their glory.

Check out the rest of the schemes from NASCAR.