Best NASCAR Paint Schemes for Bank of America Roval 400

The NASCAR Playoffs continue this weekend. That means we have a new batch of paint schemes for the Charlotte Roval. We are fully in October and that means one thing, pink paint schemes. We are seeing a bit of a trend with the schemes here this week.

You are going to notice one thing on the track, regardless of paint schemes. You will see a lot of pink window nets on cars regardless of the scheme. This is, of course, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It will be something we see for the rest of the month.

Let’s take a look at some teams that are going above and beyond for their Roval paint schemes and then throw another in there just for fun.

Pink Roval Paint Schemes

Let’s just be honest here, pink and purple cars look great on the track. They just do. Any bright color is going to look good, for the most part. But these schemes are pink with a purpose.

Over at Kaulig Racing, they have a lot going on. They just announced AJ Allmendinger will be full-time in Cup in 2023. That means Justin Haley has a full-time teammate. The two will be trophy hunting this weekend, looking for a checkered flag. Haley’s No. 31 is looking great ahead of the weekend.

.@Justin_Haley_ will pilot this beautiful pink @LeafFilter Chevy at The Roval on Sunday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month! 🎗️#BofARoval | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/AMUVPURLOu — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Spire Motorsports is tapping Mike Rockenfeller for the No. 77 this weekend. Rockenfeller is a very accomplished driver in motorsports. He drives for the Ally Racing team in the IMSA Endurance Cup. Rockenfeller is an endurance driver that has won races such as Daytona 24 hour, as well as Le Mans, twice.

He will have a great scheme on Sunday that features a great design. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are in on this one, so I’m in love with it.

Now for our wildcard. Corey LaJoie has had some great paint schemes this season and his Roval scheme is going right up there. Raze Energy put out a solid design earlier this year. They are back again with the Sour Rainbow scheme, complete with the pink window netting.

We are getting very close to the green flag at Charlotte. The favorites are your usual cast of characters with one exception up in the mix. It is going to be a great time at the Roval with some great-looking schemes. Are you ready, Outsiders?