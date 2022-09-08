Best NASCAR Paint Schemes for Hollywood Casino 400: 9/11 Tributes

This weekend is going to be a fun one. However, NASCAR has its priorities together as we head into the 9/11 weekend with some great paint schemes. There are a number of cars that will be on the track rocking Red, White, and Blue schemes. Some have special messages and all are nice and humble tributes.

Last season it was Richmond that hosted the hefty responsibility of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. NASCAR knocked it out of the park. This year, the Kansas race falls on the hallowed day. NASCAR is more than ready to take that responsibility once again.

NASCAR 9/11 Paint Schemes

Yesterday, we highlighted Bubba Wallace and his No. 45 Toyota for the new paint scheme. The scheme done along with Root Insurance and 23XI Racing is a brand new one. It features a design inspired by the American flag. It sure will look great out on the track.

There will be another Toyota repping the stars and stripes on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 will be featuring a flag scheme sponsored by Bass Pro Shops. This is a really eye-popping scheme. Fans will like this one a lot. Here’s a little look at Truex’s ride and his fellow JGR teammates. Notice Denny Hamlin rocking the alternate scheme.

Then as we move along to the Chevys, we see that Hendrick Motorsports will have a couple of Red, White, and Blue schemes. One of which is a special one. Kyle Larson and his No. 5 get the special treatment as they rock a flag-inspired scheme for HendrickCars.com. The rear fender includes the message “Hiring Veterans.”

William Byron will be in his Liberty University scheme which matches the colors but isn’t directly related to the 9/11 tributes we are seeing elsewhere in NASCAR.

There are some other great NASCAR paint schemes for Kansas Speedway this weekend. The track is going to be lit up with all kinds of colors and logos. When the schemes look good, the racing feels good. Let’s hope we get some great racing to go along with these new schemes. Check out the rest of the cars at NASCAR.com.

Kansas Rule Changes

Following the issues at Darlington, NASCAR has implemented some rule changes to prevent fires from happening in cars. It is a dangerous situation all around once a fire starts to grow and come through the dash. No only that, it’s an issue that just doesn’t need to happen. Especially when it could ruin a playoff run for one of NASCAR’s best drivers.

So, the rule changes that have been made are in relation to the fire issues. Some of it is optional, and some is mandatory for teams before they race on Sunday. Let’s see how these changes help and if they are able to prevent another fire from happening like Kevin Harvick did last week.