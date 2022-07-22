Best NASCAR Paint Schemes for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

While last week left NASCAR fans wanting a bit more in the paint scheme department, Pocono has a little extra punch. The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 is going to feature some brand new schemes and a couple that will leave you feeling a little thirsty. NASCAR is better when the cars look their best and this Sunday is going to be a colorful one.

Beer and NASCAR Belong Together

Throughout the years, some of the best NASCAR paint schemes that we’ve seen have been beer sponsors. From Budweiser to Busch Light – things are a little better with some beer on Sunday. Thankfully, this weekend we have two great Ford Mustang paint schemes that fans will enjoy.

We’re going to get a return of the Austin Cindric Keystone Light scheme.

The other Ford we’ll see with a beer brand on the side is Kevin Harvick and his No. 4 Busch Light Apple. The scheme also throws in a little Pocono-specific advertising. For the Tricky Triangle, they are having Busch Tricky Trivia. We’ll have to wait and see what that’s all about.

In this video from Stewart-Haas, you can see all of the paint schemes for the team, including Harvick’s.

Other Special NASCAR Paint Schemes for Pocono

It already came out earlier this week, but Corey LaJoie might have the best-looking car on the track this weekend, that is if you’re a wrestling fan. That No. 7 is going to be decked out with a SummerSlam scheme. But, it bears reminding and you should totally check it out.

However, let’s set that to the side. Here’s one that all those Pennsylvania folks are going to love. Tyler Reddick might send the state in a frenzy if he gets this paint scheme across the line for the checkered flag. Sheetz is sponsoring the No. 8, because “Why the Sheetz not?”

What makes this weekend even better is that we are going to get a throwback. Showing off a scheme that his dad used to drive, Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Ford Mustang are decked out in some great brown and orange for Root Beer Float Day.

An Exciting Weekend of Racing Ahead

This weekend has a lot of fun in store for race fans. Pocono is a great NASCAR venue and we’ll see all three national series races there this weekend. The Tricky Triangle is one of those tracks that will always live on in the lore of the sport. Kyle Busch will be in his classic M&M’s No. 18 Toyota, it’d be fitting to see him claim the win. Then again, Denny Hamlin is looking for a history-making win.

Races like these always get me excited and the NASCAR world as a whole will have their eyes focused on the weekend ahead. Check out all of the paint schemes here.