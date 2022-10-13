Best NASCAR Paint Schemes for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is just days away, so let’s get into the best NASCAR paint schemes we will see on the track. The month of October has been good for schemes so far. This week is no different. In fact, a bunch of teams are throwing out some alternate designs.

Las Vegas is known for being glitzy and glamorous and these NASCAR paint schemes are here to match that vibe. There are a lot of good alternates here. I’ll just mention some that we’ve seen earlier in the season. Chase Elliott is breaking out the Hooters design again, Brad Keselowski is rocking the King’s Hawaiian orange but with a brown top this time, and a great McDonald’s design on Bubba Wallace’s No. 45.

Oh, and there’s the Nashville honky tonks that will be on Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez’s rides. We mentioned those earlier this week.

NASCAR Paint Schemes Back in Black for Vegas

This is one of those races a lot of NASCAR teams are either rocking their alternate paint schemes or have a one-off design that they haven’t used yet this season. That’s where some of the best designs come from.

With how many sponsors Spire Motorsports tries to pull from, it’s no surprise that they have another great-looking car this weekend. Corey LaJoie is going to look great in this black and green Optic Gaming scheme.

There are some other awesome schemes that are black with a bit of color pop on them. That green looks great on LaJoie’s car. However, Ty Dillon and the No. 42 will look clean in the Lucky 29 Vodka Chevrolet. Black and red just go so well together and this design is no different. It’s not the flashiest scheme but it does what it needs to do.

As usual, I’ve saved the best for last here. While Alex Bowman will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevy, the paint scheme is the best in NASCAR this weekend. Still battling back from a concussion, Bowman will once again be replaced by Noah Gragson.

This design features a fan-made paint scheme that really looks great. The pink, the lightning bolts, and the bats – DC Comics should have stuck their logo on here and called it a Batman scheme. But, I like it because it’s in season – Halloween season that is.

Just based on the paint schemes, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race in Las Vegas should be a lot of fun to watch. Check out the rest of the schemes here.